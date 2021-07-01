The bill on textbook and other teaching and didactic materials in primary and secondary education has been withdrawn by the Government to be put on public debate with citizens and groups interested in participating with suggestions in the final creation of the legal solution.

The bill will be available again for public discussion and for the inclusion of those individuals, groups and associations of citizens who have so far failed to comment and give their proposal or suggestion for the adoption of the best version in the interest of a better educational process, after which the final text of the bill, which will be created after the full exhaustion of the benefits of the public debate, will be submitted to the Parliament, according to the Ministry of Education and Science.