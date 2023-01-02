We are leaving a year full of challenges behind us, in which we showed that when you work honestly and with dedication, you can achieve high results. Bitola managed to get out of the closeness and indifference that existed in the past years. Bitola is no longer a forgotten city, says the mayor of the municipality of Bitola Toni Konjanovski in his address in the campaign “Changes in action” organized by VMRO-DPMNE.