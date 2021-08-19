My message is not to lose hope, not to be discouraged because the best times for Macedonia and the citizens of Macedonia are yet to come, said the president of VMRO-DPMNE Hristijan Mickoski in Gostivar, where he sent wishes for health, happiness, success to the faithful on the occasion of the Christian Transfiguration holiday.
He also send a message that the end of our difficult and painful everyday life is approaching.
The day is coming when the citizens really expect, we also expect big changes that will happen after the local elections. My message is not to lose hope, not to be discouraged because the best times for Macedonia and the citizens of Macedonia are yet to come, said Mickoski.
