Will the leader of Levica accept the call for great unification of the opposition against SDSM and DUI? Is Dimitar Apasiev really ready to oppose Zoran Zaev with concrete moves?

These questions arise after last night’s interview with the President of VMRO-DPMNE Hristijan Mickoski, said that all polls show that a united opposition will easily defeat the SDSM-DUI coalition.

Mickoski said that they were in the final stage of talks with the Albanian opposition parties, so that they can perform together in the first round of the elections, because, as he pointed out – all problems are common.

He also pointed out that the call to finally fight against incompetence, crime and humiliation that the current government has done, also refers to the Levica party.