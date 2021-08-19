40,000 people were left without ID cards! People in the 21st century cannot function in banks, in institutions, cannot get pension payments! They are even deprived of their right to vote!!!, VMRO-DPMNE spokesman Naum Stoilkovski reacted on Thursday.
No passports! 21st century! No ID cards, no passports! Dictatorship! They don’t issue passports! You cannot enter anywhere with an old passport, you can even be declared a criminal, but … Imagine, the GOVERNMENT, decided that the old ones are valid !? But that’s why Macedonian documents, Macedonian identities were issued to mobsters, drug lords.. he said.
