In the absence of reaction and criticism in the opposition ranks of the Albanian political bloc, I personally and VMRO-DPMNE as a political entity are the only ones who speak publicly and point out the corruption in the ranks of the Albanian ruling party Democratic Union for Integration (DUI) from the highest ranks down to the lowest, says the president of VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski.

Mickoski emphasized this during an event in Butel Municipality when asked by journalists that very rarely anyone points the finger at DUI and whether they are also part of the problems in the country in this, as he calls it, the most corrupt Government.

He pointed out that VMRO-DPMNE, as the only party that makes clear criticisms of DUI, will continue to speak openly about corruption in its ranks.