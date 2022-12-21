Macedonia has no other path but to be part of the European Union. Macedonia has no other path than good neighborliness. Both Bulgaria and Macedonia and Greece and Romania are too small to have their own role in the great geopolitics. Only by joining alliances, seeking friendship and good neighborliness and expanding our contacts in the economy, in politics, in education, in culture can we make great achievements, said the Bulgarian MEP and rapporteur for our country in the European Parliament, Ilhan Kyuchyuk, answering a journalist’s question in connection with the latest results of the IRI poll on the attitude of Macedonians towards the EU and the inclusion of Bulgarians in the Constitution.

He added that they respected the views of the Macedonian citizens if they judged that this was the current political situation, but emphasized that politicians play an important role in how society thinks.

If Macedonia’s path is in the EU and we are all working on it and striving for it, then I think that the pro-European forces should gather more courage and continue with the reforms on the way to the EU. And that’s why my appeal to the politicians in Macedonia is to argue about the economy, about health, about pensions, about salaries, but when it comes to the priorities of the country – NATO and the EU, then for me they are indisputable things, Kyuchyuk underlined.

Asked about whether the problems with the Bulgarian clubs can be overcome, he answered that there is more history in the Balkans than it can carry.