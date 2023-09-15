If anyone visits the sites where they detonated dynamite yesterday, to symbolically mark the beginning of the construction of corridors 8 and 10d, you won’t find any construction machines or workers there, the leader of the opposition, Hristijan Mickoski, said on Friday’s press conference.

Mickoski added that it is not even the worst thing related to the scandalous corridors – the main subcontractor on these corridors is also the main sponsor of the ruling party DUI.

“That is the essence of this coalition between political criminals and genuine criminals. and now they added businessmen to the triling. That is the essence of this coalition. I repeat: there are no machines at the construction sites and there is no work done”, Mickoski said.