The ruling coalition is preparing to go in the opposition, and that is the reason for the speedy changes to the Criminal Code, said VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski today, during his visit to Sveti Nikole.

They believe that in this way they will be amnestied for all the criminal actions they did over the past years. My message to them and to all others who hope to save themselves in this way, is that they are mistaken. One matter is the political persecution, but another is the evident crime that is happening over the past six years. The changes were adopted with the EU flag procedure, but we don’t care if they used a golden flag, the future VMRO-DPMNE led Government will seriously investigate all the allegations over the past six years and we will bring the political criminals before the face of justice, Mickoski said.