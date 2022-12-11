I managed to read that written interview of Dimitar Kovacevski, and I would like to say three points from that written interview of his. The first point is when he says that this is a development Budget, it is not a development Budget but inflationary. Why inflationary? Because the basis of its sizing is inflation. They say we have increased budget income due to increased inflation, and they project it at the level of 7.1%. This means that poor citizens will be further impoverished through taxes, which will be collected for non-transparent spending of the Budget, pointed out the president of VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski in Veles.

Mickoski said that the government does not organize open days for citizens to see where the money from the Budget will be spent. The government simply makes agreements in private. The budget is not developmental but inflationary.

Kovacevski says that the growth of the gross domestic product will reach a rate of 5%. And the same government, the same ministry says that next year we will have a growth of 2.9%. So the mistake is huge. And when you turn it into money, it means several hundred million euros. If the Prime Minister says 5%, and the Ministry of Finance says 2.9%, the error between one and the other authority is somewhere around more than several hundred million euros, clarified the president of VMRO-DPMNE.

And finally, the last two, the transfers and subsidies to the municipalities that they say will happen. There is also a big lie here. Here you see from a first-person experience, what it means obstructions, pressures, blackmail, threats, etc., field inspections. Everything is being done to prevent the development of the municipalities where we have mayors from VMRO-DPMNE.

Well, for the first time, historical municipal bonds, borrowings through the banks, as is the case in Gevgelija and Radovish\, are not available to them. So again, another lie, another manipulation or ignorance of Dimitar Kovacevski, which is truly catastrophic, Mickoski said.

And the fourth thing I also want to talk about is dealing with the energy crisis. Dealing with the energy crisis is understood through four-eyed tenders for the purchase of coal, transportation of coal, purchase of fuel oil and “heroic” advance payment of invoices. Because that’s how they act as heroes, “heroic” payment of electricity invoices, which they practically pay for importing electricity, Mickoski pointed out.

Mickoski added that many manipulations, many lies, or a lot of ignorance can be observed in Kovacevski’s interview.