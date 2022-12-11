The president of VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski, at today’s visit of the municipality of Veles, where the fourth day of the event “Your idea for change” was held, answering a journalist’s question about what he thinks about the work of the mayors from the government, pointed out that they did not even report on what was done in the past one year and where they spent the money of the citizens, nor are they open to the citizens to participate in creating the budgets for the next year as the mayors of VMRO-DPMNE do, and this only shows the political matrix of the government of SDSM and DUI.

I did not notice any of those mayors from the government, which are not few, I think there are 15-16 from SDSM and about 10 from DUI. Nor did they give a report on what they did in the past year, where they spent the citizens’ money, and where they spent the grants from the central budget, because those who are from VMRO do not have grants for capital projects, they are focused where we have mayors from the government. They didn’t give reports, and now they don’t have open days to create the budget for next year, we don’t know where they will spend that money, but that only shows what is the political matrix of the government of SDSM and DUI, and now by international representatives it is presented and portrayed as a very criminogenic and criminal government. But that is their problem and the citizens will assess that in the next early parliamentary elections and I am convinced that they will be severely punished, that’s why they run away from early parliamentary elections, Mickoski pointed out and added: That’s why the mayors from VMRO-DPMNE are here who show maturity, courage, honesty, openness, transparency and all those character traits that a modern national politician should possess, and I encourage them to continue so in the future.