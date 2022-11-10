Tonight in victorious Tetovo. More and more people are moving out, leaving because of the difficult life, and dissatisfied with the government. The problem is the same for everyone, so we must ensure changes that will bring the future. The common future is what we believe in and what the people deserve!, the leader of VMRO DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski wrote on Facebook late on Wednesday.
