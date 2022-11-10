Although Islam Abazi claims he has no ties to the DUI leadership, photos show the opposite

While Islam Abazi, the new head of the Prosecutor’s Office for the Prosecution of Organized Crime and Corruption, tries his hardest to convince everyone that even though he is from the same village, he has no personal contact with Ali Ahmeti and anyone else from DUI, new evidence is emerging every day, which show that he is connected with all prominent people from the party.

Photos speak louder than words. At the last one, prosecutor Abazi is in the company of Ali Ahmeti, Subhi Jakupi, Blerim Behxeti, Talat Xhaferi.

The new prosecutor for prosecuting organized crime Badiala was trying to relativize the fact that he comes from the same village as DUI leader Ali Ahmeti. Both are from Zajas, but according to Abazi, they had no personal contacts.

Meeting with those persons is not prohibited. It is indecent in the sense that there is an indecent meeting. We may have met with Ahmeti, but I have no personal contacts, says the newly elected prosecutor, Islam Abazi.

However, it was the Albanian-language media that rushed to deny Abazi. He not only knows the DUI leadership but also has close contact.

So photos of the prosecutor with Nevzat Bejta, then hunting with Dilaver Bekteshi, who is his fellow prosecutor from Kicevo close to DUI, began to line up, then at a family meeting with Ali Ahmeti’s brother.

It is debatable how Abazi would prosecute a DUI crime when it is more than clear that they are not acquaintances but friends.

That’s why the Minister of Justice Tupancevski should not relativize that “time will show whether the accusations of Abazi’s connection with DUI have a basis.”

In the whole circus with the election of the new prosecutor, perhaps the most honest is the Parliament Speaker Xhaferi, who at least admitted to himself that it was incorrect to say that he did not know Abazi in this small country.

Abazi boasted that he analyzed criminal cases for serious crime and corruption, but when he was asked what his analysis was, and why in 20 years of DUI rule, no official of the party was criminally prosecuted, he said he did not analyze it. Abazi is a fellow villager of the leader of DUI, but claims that he may have met him, but has no close ties to him.

Abazi says the DUI leader may have met him, but that’s why he immortalized the friendship in a home atmosphere with his brother Fekri Ahmeti.