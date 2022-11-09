At the moment, we cannot say that we have a sufficient number of deputies to open the Constitution in order to introduce a Bulgarian ethnic community, that is, such are the numbers, said the Parliament Speaker of Macedonia, Talat Xhaferi. He called on the parties in the parliament, given that they are declaratively in favor of the country’s membership in the EU, first of all, to work for the interests of the state.

Due to the interest in continuing the European integration processes, all MPs and political entities in the Parliament should see the constitutional amendments as something that is of particular interest to the state and the citizens. Let me remind you that the parties are not against one or more ethnic communities being included in the Constitution, said Xhaferi.

He reminded that constitutional amendments require at least 80 votes in the parliament and said: