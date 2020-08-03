In the past two weeks, the leader of VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski, has taken several important steps towards redefining the current functioning of the party, but also as a defense against personal attacks on him by a group of former party officials, which is perceived in public as another futile attempt of SDSM to break the biggest political opponent from within, analyzes the “Netpress news portal”.

I want to clearly and unequivocally emphasize that I, as President of VMRO-DPMNE, apologize to the people for all the mistakes and injustices that these people have done, said Mickoski in his Ilinden address in Tasmaruniste on Sunday.



It seems that Mickoski could not have chosen a better occasion – the biggest national holiday Ilinden – writes “Netpress”, adding that to find virtue on behalf of the party to apologize to supporters and citizens for the mistakes made in the past.

But at the same time, he faced off those who are now demanding responsibility from him for the 15 July election result. Mickoski directly attcked the activation of such pale figures in Macedonian politics with their alleged concern for the future of VMRO-DPMNE, ie its return to power, which will presuppose their return to top positions. In the first place, accusing that they only worked in favor of the personal interest of the leader of SDSM, Zoran Zaev – weakening VMRO-DPMNE from within, the news portal analyzes.

Mickoski emphasized yesterday that these people who are now the most vocal in demanding his resignation, are exactly those who with their profiteering in politics burdened VMRO-DPMNE the most and contributed to disappointment in both the membership and the voters.

Thus, he sent a strong message that he had no intention of giving in to the attacks of former officials.

Moreover, Mickoski also hinted at a new course in party politics, in the party’s efforts to remove the prevailing electoral balance that established political parties have turned into interesting groups of individuals from the top.

In that context, Mickoski previously started with bold moves, by clearing the party ranks in VMRO-DPMNE. Namely, many new faces were already offered to the voters on the candidate lists, and most of the so far recognizable for this political option withdrew in the background. Except for those who perceive the intra-party struggle for positions as exclusivity, and thus are excluded from the party that strives to function according to democratic principles and which wants to affirm and project them in society.

At the same time, Mickoski initiated a new party statute, according to the model of party functioning in developed democracies. The President of VMRO-DPMNE is decisive that due to the support of the Executive and Central Committee, as well as the Women’s Union, the Youth Union and the Union of Veterans of VMRO-DPMNE, he remains at the top of the task, as a party leader and will fight for the composition of a new parliamentary majority.

With these bold moves, Mickoski once again demonstrates a fighting character and the determination not to give up, the news portal wrote.

