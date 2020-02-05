It is not democratic and it is not in the spirit of values to forbid people to fight, to rectify the injustice that they think has been inflicted on them, VMRO-DPMNE’s leader said at Wednesday’s TV Telma “Top tema” show, after the question of the Prespa Agreement was raised.

As he has said many times before, Mickoski said that neither the politicians nor anyone else should be allowed to ignore reality, but that does not mean that citizens should be forbidden to fight and correct the injustice done with the Prespa Agreement.