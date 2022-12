The second half of January and the first half of February is the last opportunity for early elections, says VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski, pointing out that it would be irresponsible to hold early elections in the fall, to spend tens of millions of euros in crisis conditions, and then hold presidential elections in March and April.

It would be irresponsible to act like that. That’s why I believe that this is the last moment, Mickoski said on Thursday, answering journalists’ questions in Kisela Voda Municipality. According to Mickoski, it is irresponsible for this Government to continue functioning.