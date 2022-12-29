It is irresponsible for this government to continue functioning and the dissatisfaction within the parliamentary groups of the parties that support this government is getting louder. Here, I am primarily thinking of DUI and SDSM, because they see how the state is sinking, going backward, no reforms, no results, incompetent criminal politicians lead that government, and encouraged by the signals I receive from the parliamentary groups of SDSM and DUI, I think that this year there will be 61 MPs who will dissolve this Parliament, we will go to early parliamentary elections and then a government will come that will be elected by the people, a people’s government, not elected by a narrow circle of people and a prime minister elected in a narrow circle of people, which will work for the interests of the people and the state, not personal interests or party interests.

This is how the president of VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski, during today’s visit to the municipality of Kisela Voda, answered a journalist’s question about what is the basis of the optimism that early elections will take place next year.

He also added that if the government believes what it says, that they are working well and that they are successful, the same should be checked in elections, so that the people have their say.