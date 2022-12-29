The “TNT” case, where judge Ognen Stavrev and expert Miroslav Grcev have close ties, will be checked by the Judicial Council.

In the new year, this is one of the procedures, where members of the Council will determine the judge’s preference for expert testimony, which proved that the “Cosmos” building is not an illegal construction and, at the same time, refuted 36 court verdicts. The checks will be done through a visit to the court and an inspection of the entire case.

The Judicial Council reached a conclusion at a session, that as of January 1, 2023, it will visit all courts and inspect cases, the Judicial Council told “A1on”.

The close ties of Stavrev and Grcev became official a month after the judge pronounced the first-instance verdict for TNT. Stavrev accepted the expert report as relevant and appreciated it in the verdict, although there were a number of remarks from the defendants, including that Grcev is biased because he previously performed expert reports for the damaged Canoski.