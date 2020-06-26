They have trampled our dignity long enough, VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski said during his rally in Kavadarci, urging the citizens to put an end to the SDSM rule during which Macedonia was forced to accept humiliating national concessions.

Macedonians will fight for the country we deserve to have, Mickoski said, promising to work to bring the young people back to the country and to make true on other promises SDSM made in 2016, but then completely betrayed.