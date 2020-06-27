Parties and coalitions who will take part at the July 15 early parliamentary elections, continue Saturday to promote their programmes on the field, at social media and on traditional media.

SDSM-led coalition “We Can” will visit Centar and Kicevo municipalities, while VMRO-DPMNE-led coalition will present its programme in the municipalities of Cheshinovo-Obleshevo, Zrnovci, Vinica and Kochani.

DUI’s PM candidate Naser Ziberi is set to visit plant KEM-AD and present initiative for equal economy in private sector, while platform “Macedonian Concept” will visit Prilep, Gevgelija and Strumica.