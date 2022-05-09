VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski and representatives of the party in Parliament met with Azay Guliyev, Vice President of the Parliamentary Assembly of OSCE and special representative for South-East Europe.

We discussed the current political situation in Macedonia and the VMRO-DPMNE calls for early general elections, which are more than necessary to leave the crisis. I also asked for support in the negotiations with Bulgaria, where our country is stuck due to the poor negotiations on the Macedonian ruling coalition’s side, Mickoski said.

Mickoski was joined by VMRO members of Parliament Igor Janusev, Dafina Stojanoska and Eli Panova.