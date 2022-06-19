To be clear, it is nothing but capitulation without delay. Or as one would say Bulgarianization of Macedonia in installments or diplomatic knockout, said the leader of VMRO DPMNE Hristijan Mickoski at Saturday’s protest in front of the government building regarding the French proposal to include the Bulgarian demands in the negotiating framework for EU accession.

Let me explain in a few sentences what is written in that proposal. First of all, there is no date for the start of negotiations in that proposal, but there is a condition, if you want to start, open the Constitution and meet the requirements of Sofia. Secondly, they lied that they do not negotiate about language, that they do not negotiate about identity. Thirdly, what was our issue with official Sofia until yesterday, in this proposal becomes our issue with official Brussels and the whole European Union. Either to be more precise assimilation, Bulgarianization and then Europeanization or we will never be part of Europe, Mickoski emphasized.

Mickoski also said that there are constantly new demands and rigid blackmails against Macedonia! Constant inflation of attacks on the Macedonian people and extremely unreasonable pressures.

He also called on Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski to not listen to his mentor and his coalition partner and find the courage to reject the proposal.

In the end, he concluded that VMRO-DPMNE will not accept any humiliating agreement to the detriment of national interests. And if the Government decides to pass it out of the Parliament or by force in the Parliament, then the future Government of VMRO-DPMNE will not respect and apply any point of this agreement, and that should be clear to everyone.