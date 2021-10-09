At Saturday’s rally in the municipality of Caska, the leader of VMRO-DPMNE Hristijan Mickoski told the citizens to ask themselves the question whether they live well now, adding that that answer says what decision they should make on October 17.

Each of you has to answer the question do you live well? I hear that answer is no, everywhere in Macedonia not only people do not live well, but live has never been worse. These are local elections, but with an essential and deeper meaning, because it depends on your choice, on your decision how much you want things to change. The choice comes down to whether you will allow their arrogance with which they tell you that they are the best, when they are the worst, to continue with the disappointments, unfulfilled promises, nice flies that bring a painful future, or together we will start a process of change, says Mickoski.