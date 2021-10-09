VMRO-DPMNE Vice President Aleksandar Nikoloski said at Sturday’s rally in the municipality of Gradsko these are not just local elections, but a referendum on how and in which direction Macedonia will move in the next four years.

These elections are more than just local elections. These elections are not just about changing the current mayor who has not moved a stone in these 4 years, who does not have a single realized project behind him, who has nothing to be proud of except with high cafe and restaurant bills. These elections are a referendum on in which direction Macedonia will move in the next four years. In these elections, we decide whether changes will happen to Macedonia or Zaev will be given the opportunity for another four years, to devastate Macedonia economically and to deprive it of its nationality, said Nikoloski.

Nikoloski called for a mass turnout on October 17, saying that the citizens know that despite the fact that SDSM is campaigning that everyone is the same, it is not true, adding that his party’s goal is to keep the citizens at home, calling on the citizens to come out and vote and to support the changes and projects offered by VMRO-DPMNE.