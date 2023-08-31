SDSM morphed from a state-building political factor, into DUI’s lackeys, the leader of VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski, stressed on Wednesday’s party meeting in Shtip.

“They are the real masters of both, the government and SDSM. These petty politicians will tell you whatever you want to hear, just to continue counting the money their masters gave them at the same moment they turn their backs to you. They will do anything to divide the opposition-leaning Macedonian voters”, Mickoski said.

The VMRO-DPMNE leader said that the party’s goal, apart from defeating the DUI/SDSM coalition, is to show all those fake oppositionists, the fake political alternative that is trying to equate SDSM and VMRO-DPMNE, where their real place is – at the dark side of history.

“The stronger Macedonia is, the more valuable your home is. If Macedonia is weak, on its knees, the businesses and the businessmen will be also weak and poor, and your homes will be worthless. That is why we need a huge victory. A victory that will increase the value of our home”, Mickoski concluded.