By publishing a document from 1923 from the Macedonian association “Goce Delcev” formed by the Macedonians in Plovdiv, Bulgaria, VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski commemorated the 149th anniversary of the birth of the Macedonian revolutionary.

The name and work of the Apostle of VMRO – Goce Delcev, has always been an inspiration of Macedonian patriotism in the struggle for the creation of an independent Macedonian state. In his honor in 1923 the Macedonians – emigrants in Plovdiv formed the Macedonian association “Goce Delcev”. The association aimed to fight for an independent Macedonia with legal means under the motto “Macedonia of the Macedonians”. The document is in fact the first articles of the association’s constitution, which was confirmed by the Bulgarian Interior Ministry, Mickoski said.

Today marks 149 years since the birth of Goce Delcev, a Macedonian hero on whose name, work and sacrifice rests our fight for freedom and today’s state of Macedonia.