VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski warned that the country is facing demands for “decomposing the Macedonian national identity”. Speaking at the conference held to commemorate the 33rd anniversary of the founding of the party, Mickoski reiterated that VMRO will not support amending the Constitution in line with the Bulgarian demands.

The danger was never clearer and more immediate. We need to change our optics, and our tactics as a country. Because we face with a senseless action to decompose the Macedonian national identity, Mickoski said, accusing the Government of engaging in this campaign for lucrative, personal gains.