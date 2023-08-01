The DUI’s ministers’ resignations should not be taken seriously. Their move has no substance since our legal system doesn’t recognize conditional resignations, the leader of VMRO=DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski told Alfa TV on Monday.

Mickoski pointed out that PM Kovachevski was offered two options: delayed validity of the constitutional amendments until we achieve full membership in the EU or dissolution of Parliament and demanding guarantees from the EU leaders.

“These options are not valid anymore, and the only option is early elections. Several weeks after we said that the ruling parties, pressured by the endless corruptive and criminal affairs, and lack of reforms, polls clearly revealed that DUI is losing its essence – SDS lost it a long time ago”, Mickoski said.

Mickoski also pointed out that it is of great significance to DUI for VMRO-DPMNE to win as few parliament seats as possible, so it won’t be able to form a government without DUI.

“In the current situation, SDS became completely useless to DUI, so they are now trying to weaken VMRO-DPMNE’s positions by engaging the so-called ‘political parties that are opposed to the opposition”, Mickoski added.

He reiterated that his party’s position is clear, there will be no constitutional changes, and early elections are the only solution to this political crisis.