The DUI ministers’ resignations will be formally submitted to the Prime Minister at a Government session, signed y each of the DUI’s five ministers, the MoFA and DUI Vice-Chairman Bujar Osmani announced on Monday.

The resignations, as Osmai explained, will be activated automatically immediately after the adoption of the constitutional changes, without any need for further decisions by the party, as the party leader Ali Ahmeti stated in his letter.

“We have fulfilled all the demands of the opposition one by one,” Osmani said. “They asked for guarantees. They got them from the international community. They asked for the ouster of DUI. They got it through a decision that will automatically come into effect. Everyone needs to show responsibility in these important moments. Every party was expected to make sure the country remained on the European path. The moment the changes are adopted to ensure the citizens’ European future, we will go to the polls. We are ready to fulfill every one of their demands in order [for Parliament] to adopt the constitutional amendments”, Osmani said.

Asked about the opposition’s statement that the announced resignations were just a trick, Osmani called on them to see if this was so by voting for the constitutional amendments. Then, he reiterated, the DUI ministers’ and other government officials’ resignations would be activated automatically.

In response to a question on a possible snap election should the constitutional changes not pass by November, Osmani said he was confident the amendments would go through.

“The constitutional amendments will succeed because it is the will of the citizens for EU membership. No one has managed to break that will in these 30 years, so they will not manage to do it now, either”, he said.