VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mkickoski met with protesters who turned out in front of the Parliament today, to protest the announced further concessions Zoran Zaev is making to Bulgaria. Mickoski warned that Zaev is engaged in secret talks with Bulgaria and is planning to accept the Bulgarian position that their demands are made part of Macedonia’s EU accession process. This will lead to years of never-ending demands for concessions with Macedonian history and national identity issues.

We are blocking the traffic today for one reason only – we want to raise our voices for the back-handed talks that Zaev and Vlado Buckovski are conducting, while they keep the Macedonian public in the dark. We are here on the streets to to demand to know what is on the table, what is being negotiated with regard to the Macedonian national identity, with our culture and our language, Mickoski said.

Bulgaria is blocking Macedonia from opening EU accession talks as it claims almost the entirety of Macedonian history and demands that the Macedonian nation and language are redefined.