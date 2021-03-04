Yesterday, Prime Minister Zoran Zaev asked for a vote of confidence in the Government to prove that the claims of the opposition that the ruling majority is fragile are not true. By express procedure, without any debate. The result is the support of the Government of 62 MPs. The opposition sees this as desperate move of Zaev.

Zaev would have surprised everyone, if he had solved the problem with vaccines, made a project or brought an investment. But the man continued to do what he could, Byzantium mafia. Here, too, I must be honest – I’m neither surprised nor upset. Those Byzantine games and intrigues will soon return to him like a boomerang. I say to the citizens to be calm. The vote of confidence in a smuggling way, without debate, only confirms that Zaev is not confident in his majority, but also that there is nothing in the announcements for its increase, VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski told DW.

He added that the next motion of confidence vote in the government will be requested by the opposition.