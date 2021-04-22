VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski urged the Macedonian in Albania to vote at the coming general elections on Sunday in large numbers and to support the ethnic Macedonian candidate Pandi Jani. Jani is on the list of the LSI Socialist Movement for Integration party.

I urge you all to come out and vote for a better future, for economic prosperity and for respect for the national rights of Macedonians. Brothers and sisters Macedonians, the LSI party led by Monika Kryemadhi nominated Pandi Jani from Pustec as its candidate in the Korca region. I’m certain that Jani, as a young politician with a good future ahead of him will best represent the interests of Macedonians in Albania. Pandi Jani is an excellent choice for all Macedonians because the LSI party program and its actions in the past have shown to be the best choice for the Macedonians. LSI and its top people have always supported the Macedonians and I urge you to vote for a better future and for good cooperation between Macedonia and Albania, Mickoski said.