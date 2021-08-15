The leader of VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski informed on Facebook that the Central Committee of VMRO-DPMNE met and confirmed the decisions for candidates for mayors in the upcoming local elections.

The candidates determined so far will be announced tomorrow. VMRO-DPMNE is running in these elections with many new faces, with new energy, new vision for development, solving as many problems as possible. The best is yet to come. Finally, these elections are more than just local, it is a decision what kind of municipality, what kind of future you want, and in what country you want your children to grow up. VMRO-DPMNE is going to run for a convincing victory, for a historical turn, for changes, for a new beginning, for showing in action that there is a difference!, wrote Mickoski.

