VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski expects a big victory for VMRO-DPMNE in most municipalities in the October 17 local elections. Mickoski, as he said, bases his claim on the numbers from the latest polls.

Today, he attended the opening of the Political Academy 2021: “Encouraging Democracy at Local Level – Building Good Policies and Strategies for Sustainable Local Development” organized by VMRO-DPMNE and the Konrad-Adenauer-Stiftung – Macedonia.

Cooperation with Konrad Adenauer continues in these local elections. These couple of days are extremely important for us. I am convinced that they are extremely important for future members or chairmen of the council where the VMRO-DPMNE coalition will win this election. According to the numbers and the latest polls, I expect that victory to be big in most of the municipalities in Macedonia, said Mickoski.

According to him, the experience that party members will hear today not only from domestic lecturers but also from people coming from EU member states will be an additional motivation for future mayors and council members to apply some of those guidelines in their work.