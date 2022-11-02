VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski said that he will accept to attend the meeting of party leaders on Monday, but only if it is focused on the most pressing issues in the country, and not on amending the Constitution in line with the Bulgarian demands.

We face difficult living conditions, a difficult economic situation, low wages and retirement incomes and spiking inflation, a potential energy crisis. These are the issues that citizens, through the polls, cite as the most urgent. If somebody wants to impose topics that polarize the public, such as amending the Constitution and expect VMRO-DPMNE to sit there, they are mistaken. We have a constant position that we can’t amend the Constitution under these circumstances, Mickoski said.

He added that the Government will not be allowed to amend the Constitution by force, like it did with the Prespa Treaty with Greece.