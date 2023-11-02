VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski expressed clarity on their stance regarding the amnesty law and raised questions about potential misunderstandings within SDSM. The Parliament rejected the law during Thursday’s session with 66 votes against, 17 in favor, and 3 abstentions. Mickoski reiterated VMRO-DPMNE’s call for simultaneous presidential and parliamentary elections, emphasizing that if the ruling party opts not to collaborate with the opposition on election dates, they will bear the responsibility for any inconvenience to the citizens.