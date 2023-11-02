The OSCE Summit, hosted by Macedonia, is approaching. High-ranking guests, ministers of foreign affairs and their delegations will arrive. The summit will be held on November 30 and December 1 in the “Boris Trajkovski” Arena.

For convenient transportation of the delegations from the hall to the hotel and then to the airport, the MNR hired the rent a car agency “ABC Rent a Car Tours” DOOEL Skopje, which should provide 175 vehicles. For the service, according to the contract, the MNR will pay 960,000 euros. So, if the MNR decides to rent the most expensive vehicles from the offer, which is the Audi A4 automatic allroad quattro TDI, it costs 308 euros per day. Although the agency’s offer also includes solid vehicles such as Volkswagen Pasat, whose rental costs 150 euros per day, and thus the amount that will be spent would be far less.