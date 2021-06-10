We need to have clear red lines in the talks with Bulgaria from which there will be no backing down, said VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski, during today’s protests in Skopje. The opposition party is blocking intersections in Skopje and a dozen cities across Macedonia, to protest the secret negotiations that the Zaev regime is conducting with Bulgaria.

We insist that the Macedonian language and identity are protected, that the Macedonian history is protected and that the Macedonian national minorities are protected, Mickoski said while visiting the blockades in front of the Parliament building and the EU embassy.

The protests take place every day between 15h and 17h, and the protesters use vehicles to block the main intersections.