Our main focus will be on what is called local elections, but also crime and corruption. We have a high level of crime and corruption, not only according to Transparency, but also in a report of the State Department, said the leader of VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski in Wednesday’s interview with TV Alfa.

We will focus on the problems of the citizens. People are tired of politics, they are disappointed, and we need to restore their trust, Mickoski said.

Hence, Mickoski said that what we will do is offer a program with solutions.

VMRO-DPMNE is different, we will offer a program with solutions to real problems, what the citizens need, said Mickoski.