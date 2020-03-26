VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski expressed concern on Facebook that the government does not cease to be hypocritical at the same time when they are incapable and continue with their party employment.

At the same time that Zaev tells workers they will cut their salaries, in the municipality of Gazi Baba they are providing 15 million denars for new temporary party jobs. What kind of solidarity is that when you tell the economy to be patient, while at the same time you cut the salaries of workers, and on the other hand you hire new party staff. You want true solidarity? Withdraw the proposal for drastic cuts in workers’ salaries, give up on salaries of officeholders and work pro bono during the crisis, because that’s is how one loves Macedonia! This is not a time of petty politics, but of wise decisions. Responsibility, sobriety and reason are needed, Mickoski said.

