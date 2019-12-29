Zoran Zaev and SDSM expect a solution that they will hold in their hands, not a professional who will fight against their combinations, believes opposition leader and VMRO DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski.

Putting a top professional at the helm of the Ministry of Interior without any stain on his career is not a natural environment for government officials. Instead of being a rule in a normal state, such a proposal is an exception, and there is a great deal of resistance in the government. And what Macedonia desperately needs is the professionals that this government is now putting on the sidelines to give them a chance to take matters into their own hands, Mickoski wrote on Facebook.

According to him, the facts show that those who have broken the law are afraid of a professional who will detect, expose and fight against them.

Zaev and SDSM expect a solution for a man they think will hold in their hands to continue their combinations. And with this proposal we want to make discontinuity the chaos that Zaev and Spasovski by mismanaging the MoI created in the country, the discontinuity of state-run rackets, the clans close to the government that commit crime, the discontinuity of banditry spreading across the streets, the drug that is at every step. And VMRO does not back down from combating all this, said Mickoski.

According to the opposition leader, it is more important for him to choose a solution that will fight criminals and serve Macedonia that to be to Zaev’s liking.