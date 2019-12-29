Change of government will not happen, but not because of threats. The Zaev family have received threats and threats from the regimes, so now from some new regime as well. I made a promise that a regime would never exist again, and I would fight for it to never happen again. I believe that citizens will give serious support to such policies and this time we are moving, because no one has offered any alternative, outgoing Prime Minister Zoran Zaev said in an interview with Deutsche Welle.

As outgoing Prime Minister Zaev said in an interview, he had no fear of anyone and anything, neither he nor his family.

In a question by Deutsche Welle relating to the opposition’s announcements that it is following the trials of some current affairs, and if it feels that they are departing from some expected direction, it will additionally publish some revelations, Zaev, asked if he is afraid of such type of revelations that it is announced that it may discredit him, he says: