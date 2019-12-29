SDSM believes that the opposition VMRO-DPMNE should nominate another candidate for interim minister of interior and considers that after opening the debate to the public, it is clear that the proposal put forward by the opposition party at last night’s leaders’ meeting is contrary to the Constitution.

We call on VMRO-DPMNE to rise to the task and responsibility it has with the entry into the interim government and we urge that we remain open to finding an acceptable solution that will not violate the Constitution. Until January 3, there is enough time to agree and continue to prepare for the elections that will take place on April 12, SDSM said on Sunday.

According to the party, the Constitution is clear and that under Article 97, the head of the MoI or the Ministry of Defense must be a civilian for at least three years before being elected to that office. Article 2 of the Law on Police makes a clear distinction between a uniformed and a non-uniformed member of the police, which means that uniformed employees cannot be elected ministers, and this is the case in both ministries.