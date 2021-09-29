In his rally in Kavadarci this evening, VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski strongly condemned Zoran Zaev’s foreign policy, primarily the imposed name change.

When Zaev says that no other leader had the courage to change the name, he is accusing Gligorov, Crvenkovski and others that they lacked courage, but in fact he is the one who sold out the most precious, valuable Macedonian possession – our dignity and our name. Zaev should thing about why nobody else would sign the name away before him, Mickosoki said.

During the rally to promote the VMRO-DPMNE candidates and to support the incumbent Kavadarci Mayor Mitko Jancev, Mickoski said that a victory for the opposition in the local elections will delegitimize put an end to the Zaev regime.