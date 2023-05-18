The delegation of VMRO-DPMNE, led by the party’s Chairman Hristijan Mickovski and consisting of the vice-chair Aleksandar Nikolovski and the Secretary for International Relations Stefan Andonovski, took part on Thursday n the General Assembly of the Centristic Democratic International (CDI – IDC).

“Despite the 30-year-long aspiration to become an EU member, Macedonia is deprived of that right. It is due to the unprincipled demands of our neighbors, which culminated with the historical ethnocentrist demands of Bulgaria”, Hristijan Mickovski said in his address to the General Assembly.

“However, we must not give up. VMRO-DPMNE and the Government it will head will do everything in our power to meet the genuine criteria for membership, to implement genuine reforms of the economy, to enable the rule of law, and to prevail in the fight against the corruption within the society. That is the only way to bring Europe to Macedonia and to the Macedonian citizens, but also to take Macedonia closer to Europe”, Mickoski added.

Present at this General Assembly were the Chairman of CDI, Andres Pastrana, the Secretary-General and former Chairmen of EPP, Antonio Lopez-Isturiz, and the chairpersons of all CDI member parties.