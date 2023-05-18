The leader of the Bulgarian party BSP, Kornelija Ninova, stated on Thursday from the Bulgarian Parliament that “the unacceptable actions by the Macedonian authorities are piling up”. She added that such behavior by the Macedonian Government is “humiliating, offensive, and unacceptable”.

“Time proved that we at BSP were right when we didn’t support the French proposal. This is not enough. Already today we will initiate a new General Declaration of the National Assembly. We will appeal to all parliamentary groups to support us. In this manner, we will express our opposition to Kovacevski’s position on the behavior of Bulgaria”, she said.