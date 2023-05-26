Members of the so-called “working group” for constitutional amendments unofficially share information that the amendments to the Preamble of the Constitution will turn Macedonia into a bi-national state, while the rest of the citizens will ethnic communities or minorities, VMRO-DPMNE Chairman Hristijan Mickovski revealed on Friday the source of the information that exited the public this week.

“They divide the citizens into three pillars and this is information originating directly from the “workgroup”,” Mickovski said, reiterating that VMRO-DPMNE considers this issue closed and that there will be no constitutional amendments under these conditions.