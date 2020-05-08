I am not saying not to hold elections, VMRO DPMNE is favorite and will win convincingly, but it is simply not the time for that in conditions when health is at stake. To protect the citizens first, to stand on our feet in the economy and then to organize elections that should not only be free and fair but also credible with high turnout, explains the leader of VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski in an interview with “Fokus”.

I do not plan to play Zoran Zaev’s games, this is not a show business policy, but a policy where we have responsibility for people’s lives and faiths. And exactly guided by personal interests, Zaev ordered the ministers to act normally. So you will see speculation about the return of children to schools which is nonsense, or that Filipce will come out at a press conference and first inform how many have been cured from the coronavirus when the medicine has not yet been invented, and you will agree that we are not so advanced that Filipce invented some medicine that we do not know. But the things is to act normally. He can say how many have recovered but not cured, and he does that to say that there things are back to normal and in the meantime, unfortunately, we are counting the victims. And while we are still counting deaths, I don’t even think about elections, Mickoski emphasizes.