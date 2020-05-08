In the “Raket” case, Zoran Zaev warned the suspects that their crime had been discovered. The testimony of the first defendant Bojan Jovanovski, shows that Zoran Zaev was deeply involved in the racket worth millions, VMRO-DPMNE says.

The party points out that Boki 13 tells what the public has been saying for a long time, that Zoran Zaev knew about the racket, and even informed the suspects that the crime had been discovered.

VMRO-DPMNE adds that Zaev first warned his associates and then he pretended to be concerned and he allegedly reported the case to a prosecutor who previously ordered media persecution from them.