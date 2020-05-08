In the “Raket” case, Zoran Zaev warned the suspects that their crime had been discovered. The testimony of the first defendant Bojan Jovanovski, shows that Zoran Zaev was deeply involved in the racket worth millions, VMRO-DPMNE says.
The party points out that Boki 13 tells what the public has been saying for a long time, that Zoran Zaev knew about the racket, and even informed the suspects that the crime had been discovered.
VMRO-DPMNE adds that Zaev first warned his associates and then he pretended to be concerned and he allegedly reported the case to a prosecutor who previously ordered media persecution from them.
This only shows that Zaev is the head of the racketeering octopus, and everything else is an attempt to cover up the traces that lead to him. That is why the case was not immediately reported when was made public public. That is why Bojan Jovanovski has been warned. That is why Katica Janeva was not arrested. That’s why her cell phones disappeared, and Jovanovski’s has not been examined. That is why Zoran Mileski Kiceec is free, and with their paramilitary they have rigged the elections in Ohrid together with Zaev. This is the true face of criminogenic government. Three years of Zaev, three years of hybrid regime, three years of crime. There must be responsibility and there will be, VMRO DPMNE says.
